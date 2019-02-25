About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ACB books junior engineer of R&B on charges of corruption

Published at February 25, 2019 06:06 PM 0Comment(s)3540views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) South Kashmir has registered a case against a Junior Engineer (JE) of R&B department on corruption charges.

The bureau said that the JE named Syed Tariq Ahmad, resident of Qazigbagh Anantnag, had by way of indulging in corrupt and illegal practices and by abusing his official position accumulated huge assets both movable and immovable.

ACB said that Tariq’s property was found to be disproportionate to his known source of income.

“Accordingly a Case FIR No. 02/2019 under section 5 (2) of   J&K P.C. Act Svt, 2006 was registered in Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) South Kashmir Anantnag against accused person,” it said.

