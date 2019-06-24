ACB books former ZEO Anantnag

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Station ACB, South Kashmir has registered case FIR No. 04/2019 under section 5 (2) of J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006 r/w section 120-B RPC against Shri Ghulam Mohammad Itoo, former ZEO Anantnag and Shafiqa Akhter a Rehbar-e-Talem Teacher of Education Department, Zone Anantnag.

The officials said that preliminary Enquiry conducted by the bureau revealed withdrawal of salary illegally and fraudulently in favour of said ReT Teacher during the period 2005-2013, which has inflicted monetary loss to the state exchequer.

Officials also said that investigation of case has been set into motion for in-depth probe.