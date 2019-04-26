About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | M T Rasool

ACB arrests executive engineer R&B Bandipora

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Friday arrested executive engineer Roads and Buildings Department Bandipora for accepting  bribe.

Sources said the executive engineer, Abdul Aziz was caught receiving Rupees 20000 as bribe by officials of ACB.

Later, he was arrested.

ACB, headed by deputy superintendent of police Nazir Ahmad, conducted the raid at his office  after a contractor approached them with a complaint against Aziz.

