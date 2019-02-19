About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ACB arrests employee for demanding bribe

Published at February 19, 2019 12:29 AM 0Comment(s)48views


Srinagar:

On receipt of a written complaint by a contractor alleging therein that one government employee namely Irfan Ahmad was demanding bribe for release of their bank guarantee documents lying with the National Highways Authority of India.
A case was registered and a successful trap was laid by the sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau.
The public servant was caught red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000/- from the complainant and arrested.
The investigation of the case is going on.

 

