ACB arrests employee for demanding bribe

Srinagar:
On receipt of a written complaint by a contractor alleging therein that one government employee namely Irfan Ahmad was demanding bribe for release of their bank guarantee documents lying with the National Highways Authority of India.
A case was registered and a successful trap was laid by the sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau.
The public servant was caught red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000/- from the complainant and arrested.
The investigation of the case is going on.