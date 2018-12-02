Academics, activists warn youth against overuse of modern gadgetry

‘Youngsters must learn to strike balance between real and virtual life’
‘Youngsters must learn to strike balance between real and virtual life’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 1:
Academics and activists on Saturday urged the youth to refrain from overuse of modern gadgetry cautioning that it has adverse effect on the mental health.
“Modern technology has impacted the mental health of younger generation. Youngsters must learn to strike a balance between real life and virtual life,” said, Prof Sabia Durrani, Head of Department, Psychology, at Government College for Women, Srinagar addressing a workshop "Modern Technology and Mental Wellness" organized by an NGO, The Inner Call in collaboration with the college administration.
.
She said that youngsters are easily getting addicted to modern technology and the use of smartphones. “They (youngsters) probably believe that higher interaction on social media will reduce their problems like stress, trauma, anxiety, and depression,” she added.
In his address, Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Shiekh Mohammad Imran, said that parental care was necessary to tackle mental issues among students in the valley.
Imran said the role of parents is important in the technological era, “where students are addicted more towards internet and social media”.
“Students who are addicted could lose focus and that will adversely affect them academically,” Imran said.
On the occasion, Register of Central University of Kashmir, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka stressed that students must self-monitor themselves using the internet.
Nikka urged the students not to be “heavily” dependent on modern technology. “Technology has created has caused a gap in our relationships and we have lost love and affection that we shared in the past,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal GCW, Professor Shaheen Altaf said students commonly face problems like being addicted to social media. “Teachers, parents have to play their role effectively.”
"There is need of conducting more workshops focusing on mental wellness. We have to talk, share and interact with our children so that they may not get depressed by anything in the society," Shaheen said.
Affan Yesvi, Secretary The Inner Call, said that modern times are increasingly marked by nuclear families, where youth lack the support system provided by the grandparents and the larger family network.
He said that the isolation faced by the youth has forced them seek refuge in social media platforms.
Dr. Mudassir Aziz, Coordinator of the De-Addiction Centre at Anantnag, expressed concern that one can see issues of anxiety and stress related to modern technology like Facebook or social media platforms.
In the event, social activist, Owais Nanda, spoke about the various trends among the younger generation about mental wellness and modern technology.
In the daylong event, students from various departments of the college participated in the awareness workshop.
Doctors from the Institute of Mental Health, GMC Srinagar, organized group exercises for students and also held counseling sessions with them.
SWD supervisors without salaries from past one year
Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar, Dec 1: Supervisors in the Social Welfare Department in Kashmir division have not been paid salary for the past one year.
The employees had called off their strike after an assurance from Government of addressing their problem.
“We are suffering badly as authorities are not taking any measures to pay us. We are permanent employees and yet without salaries from last one year. We are working without any pay,” the Supervisors of Social Welfare Department told a local news agency, CNS.
“The assurance from the government was just an eyewash as the employees are still waiting for salaries. We are totally dependent on their monthly salary to run our households and due to non-release of salary, we are facing many hardships,” they said.
A top official from the Department admitted that there was a delay in release of salaries. He added that salaries will be released to Supervisors in coming days. (CNS)