Academic Calendar: A wonderful package of activities

May 08, 2019 | Reyaz Ahmad Mir

Coming up with Academic Planner is a pro-student initiative being expected to change a great deal of things in schools? Potentially, it is a road map to streamline the activities being carried out by the teachers and students. It displays a complete plan of action and activities which is sure to lay a strong foundation of integrated personality development among students, if practiced religiously.

At the very outset, the planner or calendar has devised a long list of cherished values and habits to be inculcated among students to make them good human beings to form a better society. These values are not Greek. They have been the part of our collective ethos but we have lost the thread somewhere which needs to be reconnected again and reoriented to students. To achieve this broader objective, several suggestive ideas and ideals have been incorporated in the calendar encompassing all spheres of life which is the real objective of education.

The planner reflects a desirable feature to contemplate on KG and elementary classes. It stresses upon to follow the Constructivist Approach and Activity Based Learning in these classes for a solid foundation of academics ahead, if adopted with a mission mode.

This is for the first time that the unit tests and term exams are streamlined and brought under uniform time frame as displayed in calendar. The distribution and subsequent completion of syllabus in all subjects is reasonably bifurcated into various time units in the calendar. Provisions for extra classes and utilization of holidays are also suggested to be opted for keeping in view the tough situation experienced in 2016 and 2017. With this the list of holidays is also discussed to be considerably reduced. The idea sounds nice because certain important holidays can be well celebrated in schools. Staying at home by locking down the schools on such significant days looks strange, if viewed in a broader perspective.

To restore public faith and to get the feedback, every month, the Planner has a provision that the Parent Teacher Association must meet to asses and analyze the academic and non academic progress in every school. Heads of Institutions are primarily responsible to translate this pro-academic proposal into practice. They are supposed to apply appropriate techniques of mass mobilization to ensure the greater public participation in these meetings. Once society owns the public schools, there will be a quite visible change on ground.

Regarding outings of students, the planner envisages that students should be taken to subject related tours after every two months. University Campuses, Archaeological sites, Museums, Fish Forms, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Nature study tours are some of the beautiful ideas conceived in the planner regarding the school picnics.

Another provision incorporated in Academic Planner is to construct a Knowledge Register in which the experiences and significant life events of eminent personalities, elderly citizens and person achievers are advised to be recorded in. For all this, the exhaustive interaction sessions with them are desired to be arranged at schools to facilitate the transmission of rich legacies from elders to youngsters. This in real perspective shall make schools as active institutions of cultural transmission.

To inculcate the best leadership qualities among students, the calendar suggests a number of school clubs comprising of students and teachers to be constituted with a plan of relevant activities for each club being carried out during the entire session. Eco Club, Adventure Club, Science Club, Culture, Art and Heritage Club, Social Activity Club, Health and Hygiene Club, School Safety and Disaster Management Club etc have been conceived in the planner to be adopted in schools to ensure the personality growth of students. The functioning of clubs shall be in addition to the tradition of Student Houses already in vogue in most of the schools.

Celebrating opening of schools and preparation for the school activities after winter break is a unique feature of the planner. Students are encouraged to share their experiences of winter with their fellow students and teachers. It is envisaged to make it a festive day with teachers to welcome their students to make them feel special. Apart from this, all important days have been identified in the planner to be celebrated to transform schools into hub of social activity zones.

Earlier, celebration of School Annual Day was thought to be the prerogative of private institutions. Now Planner has made it mandatory for all High and Higher Secondary Schools to organize the day with all arrangements put in place well in advance. In 2018, we witnessed that almost all High and Higher Secondary Schools celebrated annual days with greater community participation and involvement of respective district administration. This motivates the teachers to gain some marvelous achievements throughout the session so as to showcase them on annual day function.

Last but not the least; the Planner envisages the declaration and appreciation of one of the elementary schools at Zonal, District and Divisional level as the School of the Year. The indicators upon which the declaration will be made have been enlisted in the Planner. Above all, schools shall henceforth be graded as Green, Yellow and Red where learning levels are good, average and below average, respectively.

This year, the Calendar was launched with the re-opening of schools after winter break with some modifications and changes. School Heads are primarily expected to get the activities and actions of calendar implemented for making a visible difference.

There is nothing such in calendar which is hard to be translated in practicality. Rather, this must make the functioning of schools quite easy as the directives and goals are clearly mentioned and identified. This will also lead towards achieving the objective of uniformity in academic and non academic profile of each school. The initiative is so far so good and we hope new initiatives and new ideas would be incorporated in subsequent years in the Planner to make it a vibrant vision document for student community and teaching fraternity.

