ABVP holds protest in Jammu University, Bar suspends work

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vikramaditya condemns killing

Jammu University student union affiliated with ABVP (rightwing organization) and Jammu Bar Association on Wednesday held demonstration against the killing of RSS leader and his bodyguard in Kishtwar.

The students held demonstration in the campus and came out as a rally outside the main gate.

The police contingent had barricaded the road, however, the students including girls, did not stop. The protesting students were shouting slogans, and had a scuffle with the police woman.

Reportedly, Panama Chowk was blocked by the police force with barbed wire, the students tried to break the siege and attempted to march ahead. However, police did not allow them, and detained half a dozen student leaders.

The protesters dispersed peacefully following little resistance.

Meanwhile, Jammu Bar Association (JBA) suspended its work in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Lower Courts in protest against the killings of RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar.

Speaking to media, Jammu Bar Association, BS Salathia said, “Sharma was fighting against the anti-national forces in Kishtwar. Their sacrifice for the cause of nation shall always be remembered for all times to come.”

Salathia said that despite availability of sufficient security set up, “there is a complete failure to bring to book the culprits who succeeded in assassinating Parihar Brothers since November, 2018 which too is a matter of grave concern”.

Slathia urged the State as well as Central Government to identify and book such elements who are involved in killings of Parihar brothers, Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO.

Slathia urged the Governor to take stern action against such subversive elements to curb the menace of militancy and to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the State.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur-Doda-Kishtwar Constituency Vikramaditya Singh condemned the Kishtwar inciden and termied it as ‘barbaric, brutal and most unfortunate’.



In a statement, the Congress candidate said that the killing of RSS leader at the hands of militants “is a major intelligence failure and also raises a big question mark on the working of administration, which once again proved to be ‘lethargic’ as far as its responsibility on ensuring security and safety of the people is concerned”.

Vikramaditya was addressing a series of public meetings in Reasi District.



“Violence has no place in the civilized society and I hope that the people will unitedly face the challenge posed by elements inimical to peace and tranquility.”

He termed the killings as “an attempt to disturb ongoing Lok Sabha elections process”.