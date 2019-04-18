Abuse no one talks about

April 18, 2019 |

On Wednesday a college student (female) called a reporter of this newspaper. Her voice was hardly audible. For at least first 30 minutes she kept sobbing on the phone, and in incomplete sentences with a failing voice it made no sense what she was trying to tell. Yet, she somehow managed to get hold of her situation and narrated the ordeal. She had boarded an overcrowded bus only to be abused by what was described by her a pedophile. She said she didn’t notice anything wrong at first, but before she had to get down she felt “defiled”. When asked why she didn’t raise the alarm, she was silent, confused and trying to convey her helplessness. That is not just one-off incident that has been reported, as abuse in public transport is often cited as a reason by girls and women who have had worst experiences while commuting. College students seem to be easy targets for pedophiles and abusers who know how to get away with their grim acts. It is a difficult problem to address and solve, given that those who are abused refrain from getting involved in the outshout or reaction that follows. A remedy to avert the abuse came in the form of women-only transport or buses, the services of which were started on some routes in recent past. A few buses or may be dozens of them – can it be a solution? The minus in this approach and way of thinking is that we are trying to avert the expression of an unacceptable behavior and crime. It doesn’t answer the question as what needs to be done to the one who commits the crime. With the ratio of men and women to be almost equal, to completely segregate the women would practically require half the number of vehicles. But why segregate? Isn’t it accepting the fact that we cannot ensure safe travel of women in public transport used by men also? Men and women are equal. What do the law and enforcement agencies offer to deal with the menace? There are hardly any special helplines to deal with such incidents. Even on the other end of the line, the voice of a male may require extra courage of the victim to narrate the ordeal. With few women police officers and cops, the apprehensions to seek help only rise. Police and traffic authorities must jointly crack the whip to find, identify and punish these crooks who are giving nightmares to commuters in broad daylight. To ensure safety of women, it is the responsibility of the people to be vigilant. The victim doesn’t come with a name inscribed on her forehead.