Abstaining from voting, a collective decision of the Party: PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Strongly reacting to claims of National Conference, PDP today refuted allegations that it abstained from the Rajya Sabha Voting to the chair of Vice Chairman, as a tactical support to any party.
In a statement, Rafi Ahmad Mir, PDP’s Chief Spokesperson said that “National Conference social media brigade is known for circulating fake news and they derive pleasure out of manufacturing information”.
He said that after the dissolution of the alliance with the BJP, Party felt incorrect to vote for the NDA as the alliance with BJP primarily was in view of a fractured mandate and an attempt to attain regional balance alone. He said that with dissolution of the coalition, the Agenda of Alliance has also become invalid and hence the party is not bound to vote for NDA.
Mir also said that since UPA did not aspire for votes from PDP as none of its member approached the party, a collective decision of party members and Parliamentarians was taken that the party will abstain from voting.
He said that a different picture is being painted by the National Conference that it was done to benefit BJP but these claims are baseless and a frivolous attempt of the National Conference leadership to create confusion among general public. (KNS)