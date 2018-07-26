Absenteeism

Dear Editor,
It is to bring to the kind notice of education authorities that most of the employees of tehsil Karnah remains absent from their duties on one pretext or other. These habitual absentees are taking care of their children who study in Srinagar in private institutions. The situation has gone to the level where ZEO transfer teachers to the school of their choice so that they can remain absent from duty and sign attendance register on the last day of week. In some schools, there are 5-10 teachers for only two students. There are mafias in education department and health department. Doctors issue fake health certificates to various employees so that they can stay with their families in Srinagar on the pretext of sick leave. Employees get fake medical record to be granted sick leave just to stay with the family in a different district. I request the higher authorities to kindly visit schools and see the situation of those students who can't afford to study in Srinagar.
Waseem