Absence of public transport from roads in evening irks people

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 03:
Disappearance of public transport in the evening from the roads has been an annoying experience for the commuters in Srinagar city.
The non-availability of public transport is nothing new for the people but the irony is that concerned authorities have miserably failed to reign in the elements who are supposed to be there to ensure commuters don’t suffer during evening hours in absence of public transport.
A lot has been said on the disappearance of public transport and every time concerned authorities assured that redressal but every time the assurances proved lip service.
“Visit any bus stop in Srinagar during evening hours; you will see people waiting there desperate to get the bus to reach their destinations. A lot of them including female folk find it hard to wait on the roads in biting cold. Evening hours are really very difficult for the people of Budgam, Hyderpora, Kralpora, Kanihama, Kanipora, Nowgam and others,” said a delegation.
The delegation said they want to know whose baby it is. “Isn’t there any rule for these transporters? Can’t Srinagar district administration question them and take them to task. We are fed up with the lip service of these officers who are at the helm of affairs,” they said.
They said that a couple of days back they approached RTO Kashmir who assured us that the department would ask transporters to ply additional buses so that commuters do not suffer.
“We know neither RTO nor Srinagar district administration will take note of our plea, yet we want to bring the issue in public domain. These officials should at least realize that commuters are suffering because of their inaction,” they said.