Absence of Pak participation takes charm away from Chamlayal Mela

June 28, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘Shrine represents bond of brotherhood’

Mela at Baba Chamlayal shrine in Ramgarh sector in Samba district along the International border on Thursday was organized without the participation of Pakistan—in view of increased hostility between two neighboring countries.

Like decades old tradition, Pakistani officials would come across the International Border at Chamlayal with the civil administration of Sialkot (Pakistan) and offer chadder at the Shrine.

In return, civil administration of Samba district, Samba police and Border Security Force (BSF) officials would give them sweets, shaker (scared clay) and sharbat for the pilgrims on other side in Pakistan following a flag meeting in a cordial atmosphere on Zero Line.

This was the main attraction of the mela where Pakistani officials come to the shrine and offer chadder on behalf of their people, but it did not happen second time in two years.

On both sides of the International Border, the mela is seen as a bond between two enemy nations uniting the population with their unshakeable belief on the shrine.

As the two countries have been facing hostile atmosphere on the International Border following Pulwama militant attack and Balakote, the Pakistani authorities did not approach authorities in Samba (BSF) for the participation in mela and similarly, cold attitude was shown by the authorities concerned from this side.

Earlier, as a routine, a function would be organized on the zero line where officials from civil and defense services interact with each other for some time.

“This time, Pakistan also did not show any interest in the mela, though they organized mela on their side as usual,” said one of the officials wising not to be quoted.

Last year, Pakistan was not invited after four BSF officials including one Assistant Commander Jatinder Singh, one BSF Sub-Inspector, one Assistant Sub-Inspector and a BSF constable were killed in Pak firing in Ramgarh Sector in Pakistani firing.

In today’s function, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, was the chief guest and Inspector General of BSF NS Jamwal, and DIG BSF offered chadder at the Zayarat.

Hundreds of people from across Jammu division participated but people were upset on finding that Pakistani officials were not participating in the mela.

“This is one place where both nations join hands and participate in mela, which shows we share something common and have same culture,” said Romesh Chander.

Chander had come with his children to participate in the mela. Pertinently, during Kargil war the mela Pakistan was also not invited, but prior to 1971, people from Sailkot (Pakistan) would come across the International Border and offer their prayers at the shrine.

“It was a tradition from our generations that we offer shaker to Pakistan. It is a symbol of brotherhood between two communities. But they have attacked BSF officials, and mutilated our soldiers during attacks across the International Border. It cannot be tolerated,” said Billu Choudhary, member Mela Committee of Chamlayal Mela in Ramgarh.

Choudhary told Rising Kashmir “Over 1 lakh people have participated so far and more people are coming.” “Pakistan has increase height of its band on the International Border, and it is not possible to see properly across like we used to see previous years,” he said.