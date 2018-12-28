Absence of cops at HSHS compels people to streamline traffic voluntarily

Traffic Police blames SMC for vendor mess, promises action soon
Traffic Police blames SMC for vendor mess, promises action soon
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 27:
Traffic Police has failed to manage rampant traffic jams in Srinagar city especially during evening hours, leaving the commuters to high and dry.
Witnesses at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) told Rising Kashmir that due to absence of traffic cops from the roads people from all walks of life are facing inconveniences in reaching their destinations.
They said on daily basis some local volunteers assemble at HSHS and start streamlining the traffic.
From the last two months, traffic flow has increased on the route as the Iqbal Park-Jehangir Chowk stretch has been blocked for traffic movement by the authorities, they said.
Farooq Ahmad, a shopkeeper at Maharaja Bazar said after closing his shop, he along with his two friends manage the traffic at HSHS.
He said due to absence of traffic cops in the busy market during evening hours, both commuters and patients face inconvenience.
“In Kashmir, there is no concept of patience and everyone is in hurry to respective destinations. No one wants to wait or stop for even few seconds,” he said.
Ahmad said, “Few days back, I was traveling with my two friends towards my home, we witnessed huge traffic jam at HSHS which forced us to park our vehicle and streamline traffic.”
He said people blame government and traffic cops for the traffic jam but the reality is that we are ourselves responsible for it.
“Vendors, shopkeepers, inexperienced drivers and faulty route map for traffic is responsible for the traffic jams,” he said.
Another volunteer at HSHS said absence of traffic cops has forced him to manage the traffic.
“I have to reach Lal Ded Hospital to attend my sister but the road is completely choked. Our people are in hurry but nobody wants to manage the traffic,” he said.
“Had there been a cop on duty it would have an positive impact, but whom to blame here, all are sailing in the same boat,” the volunteer added.
A senior official at the Traffic department told Rising Kashmir that during the day traffic cops remain deployed in the area.
“Due to closure of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh road stretch, there has been a tremendous increase in the traffic towards Maharaja Bazar area,” he said.
The officer said very soon traffic cops will be deployed shiftwise during morning and evening to ease the traffic flow in the area.
“Last year, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) promised to rehabilitate the street vendors, who are the main reason for traffic jams but nothing has changed yet,” the official said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com