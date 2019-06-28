Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

A man booked for abduction and rape was arrested after a five-year-long hunt in Rajouri district here, police said on Friday.
Mohammad Ishtiaq, a resident of Lamberi village, was arrested by a special police team from Nowshera area of the district, an officer said.
Ishtiaq was evading his arrest since 2014, they said.
