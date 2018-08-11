Abrogation of article 35-A ploy to change Kashmir’s demography: Hurriyat

Holds peaceful protest march at Hyderpora
Srinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference organized a peaceful protest march at Hyderpora chowk against the nefarious designs of India to change the demography of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Terming the abrogation of article 35-A as a deep ploy to legitimize the influx of non-state subjects to occupy our fertile land and green meadows, get employment in all the government departments and ultimately reside permanently in Jammu and Kashmir, which poses a great threat to change the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior Hurriyat leaders including Molvi Bashmir Irfani, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Khawaja Firdous wani, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Ab. Hamid Ilahi, Haji Qudos, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Imran Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohammad Hanif Dar, Mohammad Shafi Mir, Arshad Hussain Bhat and others participated in the protest march against the brazen onslaught on the state subject Law’s of Jammu and Kashmir.
The leaders Molvi Bashir and Nisar Hussain rather while addressing the mob cautioned people against the ill designs of India and its stooges to vivisect the unity amongst the freedom loving people of Kashmir.
The leaders while elaborating the dangerous consequences of any tinkering in Article 35-A, said it is a deep conspiracy against our legitimate movement for right to self-determination, which carries multiple negative impacts in its womb to defeat the plebiscite as and when it is granted to the people of Kashmir.
The leaders reiterated their commitment that they will fight and resist unto death against any onslaught on the demography of Jammu and Kashmir viz-a-viz the movement for right to self-determination.