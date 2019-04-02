About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Abrogating Art 370 will be saying goodbye to JK: Sajad

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Monday said J&K’s special status was sacred and a matter of special provisions offered to the people of the State in order to be part of India and mere thoughts of abrogating it would be tantamount to committing suicide.
Reacting to Amit Shah’s statement on J&K’s special status, Sajad said New Delhi refuses to learn from its past mistakes and is bent upon further distancing future generations of J&K from India.
“The growing alienation and mistrust in Kashmir is a result of systematic erosion of Article 370 from its original form. Mere thought of abrogating Articles 370 and Article 35-A is further going to damage the relationship between the people of J&K and the rest of India. If New Delhi indeed intends to tinker with Article 370 and Article 35-A, it will be tantamount to committing suicide,” he said.
Sajad said any misstep in regard to Article 370 had the potential to further secessionist sentiment in the Valley and the secessionist sentiment would get its ultimate mass justification.
“Forget abrogation, mere statements of intent to undermine or dilute Article 370 and Article 35-A will fatally shake the foundations of accession. Any attempt to actually do away with it will be as good as saying goodbye to Jammu Kashmir. It will prove to be the last straw in New Delhi’s relationship with J&K,” he said.
Reiterating his demand to further strengthen Article 370, Sajad said restoring Article 370 to its original pristine was the only solution to resolve Kashmir issue.
“Restoring Article 370 to its original contours is the only non-military measure left with the Indian state to restore peace in J&K. This is an article of trust an article of faith and essentially a contract. The contract is subject to abiding to the set of obligations as agreed by both the parties. Any move to abandon its obligations by either party actually nullifies the contract and puts accession in a state of ambiguity. The statement of Shah is legally untenable and ethically undesirable,” he said.

 

