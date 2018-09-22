Above 5000 girls aid under Marriage Assistance Scheme

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, on Friday reviewed the progress on implementation of the State Marriage Assistance Scheme (SMAS).
According to an official, under this welfare initiative state government provides financial assistance of Rs 25000 and cost of 5 gm Gold to those marriageable girls whose families are facing dire financial constraints.
The meeting was informed that the Social Welfare Department has, during the current month, sanctioned financial assistance to the tune of Rs 10.12 crore in favor of 2568 beneficiaries under the scheme, the official added.
The newly sanctioned cases include 159 in Jammu, 27 in Ganderbal, 224 in Kishtwar, 16 in Srinagar, 100 in Kulgam 100, 131 in Udhampur, 46 in Baramulla, 41 in Doda, 351 in Anantnag 351, 90 in Bandipora, 198 in Budgam, 242 in Rajouri, 200 in Kupwara, 150 in Reasi 150, 97 in Samba, 65 in Leh 65, 285 in Shopian 285 and 146 in Pulwama.
The meeting was informed that with the fresh sanctioned cases the total number of beneficiaries under SMAS during the current year has gone up to 5056.The total financial assistance sanctioned under the scheme during this fiscal has reached Rs 19.86 crore.
Under SMAS, the state government provides a financial assistance of Rs 25000 and cost of 5 gm Gold to those marriageable girls who may not find themselves in a position to marry due to financial constraints and are included in the socio-economic survey conducted in 2011-12.
The meeting was informed that since the inception of the scheme in 2015, an assistance of Rs 56 crore has been provided to 14205 poor girls for their marriage.
Pertinently, there is an overwhelming response to the scheme and the Social Welfare Department is getting lists of sanctioned cases from the Deputy Commissioners (who are chairman of the district level sanctioning committees) time and again.
Secretary Social Welfare called upon the concerned officers to expedite the processing of the cases under the scheme so that maximum number of poor families are covered to facilitate marriage of their daughters. He said government has already revised the timelines to ensure speedy and effective implementation of SMAS and deal strictly with inordinate delay in settling the cases, said the official.