About 30 Sikh Sarpanchs, Panchs resign en masse in Pulwama: APSCC

AgenciesSrinagar
About 30 Sarpanchs and Panchs from the minority community have resigned en masse in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, where a Sikh youth was killed by unidentified gunmen on Friday.
However, the authorities are yet to accept their resignation, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said on Wednesday.
“All those Sikhs who recently won Sarpanchs and Panchs elections, about 25 to 30 in number, have resigned en-masse in Pulwama in view of security concerns, following killing of a Sikh youth in Tral on Friday.
The youth, identified as Simranjeet Singh, alias Suman Singh, is the brother of a sarpanch,” APSCC said.
Meanwhile, expressing anguish on the alleged silence of separatists over the killing of a Sikh youth by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir’s Tral, the APSCC said some vested interests are trying to harm the centuries old communal harmony in the Valley.
[UNI]