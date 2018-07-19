About 2,000 pilgrims leave base camps for holy cave

AgenciesSrinagar
About 2,000 yatris Thursday morning left base Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps for the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.
Over 2.09 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the holy cave since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage from June 28.
The pilgrimage will conclude on August 26 when the holy silver Mace of Lord Shiva will be taken inside the cave shrine for final darshan.
Meanwhile, 2,617 pilgrims, including 1,085 women and about 50 saints, left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu base camp for Kashmir early this morning under unprecedented security arrangements.
“Though the weather is cloudy, the pilgrimage to holy cave was progressing smoothly from both traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal tracks,” official sources said.
They said over 800 pilgrims, including 288 women, left Baltal base camp for the cave shrine early this morning.