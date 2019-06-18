About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

June 18, 2019 | Agencies

About 150 landline telephone and broadband connections of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are down since June 16 evening in the uptown Srinagar badly affecting professionals, including doctors, mediapersons and students.

However, a BSNL officials said that some miscreants have damaged the main cable between Sanant Nagar telephone exchange to different parts of the uptown, particularly Natipora, Budshah Nagar and Azad Basti.

'We are looking to locate the area where the damage has been caused,' they said, adding that it may take some time to restore the telephone and broadband lines.