Abida welcomes SAC decision on removal of pay anomalies

Srinagar, Aug 07 :
Jammu and Kashmir State Employees Working Women Association (JK SEWWA) chairperson and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Supervisor’s State president Abida War today welcomed the SAC decision regarding removal of pay anomalies of clerical cadre.
In a statement to KNS, Abida War while hailing the decision termed it a remarkable step to encourage government employees.
However, she reminded the SAC regarding the long pending genuine demands of ICDS supervisors for removal of pay anomalies which has let them to face stagnation from decades together.
Abida War appealed Governor and Advisors to Governor to remove pay anomalies of supervisors so that justice will be delivered. She warned that if the government fails to fulfil the demands of Supervisors Union immediately, they will go for strike and protests. (KNS)