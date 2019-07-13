Abdullahs, Mehbooba, Faesal, Sajad pay tributes to 1931 martyrs

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah Friday paid glowing tributes to 1931 martyrs.

“1931 stands out as a mile stone in the history of Jammu & Kashmir. It was a fight of tyrannized against tyrants, of the oppressed against the oppressors. The day paved the way for a more organized struggle against the autocratic and oligarchic rule. It was then when one of the dying martyrs had told Sher e Kashmir that ‘I have done my duty, now you proceed’. Sher e Kashmir fearlessly carried forward the sacred mission of the martyrs. It is now for the coming generations to carry forward the mission of those martyrs. The notable contribution of the martyrs of 1931 shall be remembered for all the times to come. On this day I pay my glowing tributes to each one of them. I salute their supreme sacrifice,” Farooq said while paying tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said, “July 13, 1931 was a day of political awakening in Jammu and Kashmir. A great landmark in our history, the uprising of 1931, was reflective of growing political consciousness in our people. The Martyrs of 1931 will continue to be a beacon of humanity’s struggle for justice and dignity. I pay my earnest tributes to the martyrs.”

The PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said best tribute to the martyrs of July 13 will be to keep striving for strengthening the institutions of democracy, justice and fair play.

“On this day we must resolve to rise above self and help in creating a tolerant society where everyone can grow in a free democratic atmosphere. Let us all come together to develop a virtuous society which is just and guided by principles of secular democratic temperament. This is what the brave heroes of July 13, 1931 taught us by laying down their lives against suppression and autocracy,” Mehbooba said.

President of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal while paying tributes to the martyrs said they laid down their lives against a regime of oppression and tyranny.

He said sacrifices of the valiant martyrs shall continue to serve as a beacon light for the people of the state especially the youth to fight for their rights, dignity and justice.

“It was sincerity of their mission that their sacrifices are being still remembered by the people of the state with the same respect and spirit as 8 decades ago,” he said.

Peoples’ Conference Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone pledged to carry forward the sacred struggle of martyrs for empowering the traditionally disempowered Kashmiri and make him the master of his own destiny

“The movement against the monarchy was started and led by the people of Kashmir, who immortalised their courageous fight by rendering the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. Their valiant struggle in 1931 was for change, a struggle against monarchy, oppression and feudal repression. Our struggle today is for change as well – against murderous and treacherous dynasties that left the monarchy well behind in their unquenchable thirst to kill, imprison and humiliate Kashmiris. The dream of change that Peoples’ Conference stands committed to is inspired from the spirit of Change that was nurtured and sown by the martyrs in 1931”, he said.

Sajad said that the souls of the martyrs of 1931, who rendered the heroic sacrifice would be dismayed to know that their fight against injustice was miscarried to abort the movement of change and was instead “manipulated to effect the replacement of a monarchy by brutal, ruthless anti-Kashmir political dynasties that went on to plunder the state.”

“While the martyrs of 1931 represent change, the political dynasties of the day represent tyranny, status-quo and exploitation,” he said