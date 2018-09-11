About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Abdullahs greet people on Islamic new year

Published at September 11, 2018 09:41 PM 0Comment(s)1077views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Islamic new year.

In a statement issued here, the Abdullahs greeted the entire Ummah in general and Muslims in Jammu Kashmir in particular on the occasion of the Islamic new year 1440 Hijri.

They expressed hope that the Islamic new year brings to Ummah happiness and joy and an end to killings and destruction.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Hamdani chief Mirwaiz Moulana Hamdani also greeted people on the occasion of Islamic new year.

