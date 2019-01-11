About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Abdullahs condole demise of Prof Bajaj

Srinagar, January 10:

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of Padma Vibhushan Prof. J .S Bajaj.
According to a statement, the duo has prayed for peace to the soul of departed and much needed strength to the bereaved family.
In his condolence message, Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “The departed was a great medical luminary, a much respected teacher and an all-round good human being. His passing away has left a big void in the field of medicines.”

