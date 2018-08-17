Abdullah meets Vohra

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 16:
National Conference President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here Thursday.
“Governor had discussions with Abdullah about the forthcoming elections to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies. Abdullah welcomed Governor’s decision to conduct these long pending polls and said that his party looked forward to the people in the State participating in very large numbers in both the elections,” an official spokesman said.
He said the NC president also discussed with Governor certain development projects which were not moving well.
Governor discussed with him certain ideas for promoting the welfare of youth in the State.