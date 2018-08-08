Abdullah meets Rajnath, demands probe in Jammu house-breach

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Aug 7:
National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Tuesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and requested for an impartial enquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of a young man, described by police as a security breach at his Jammu residence last week.
"There are different theories emerging in the media and versions of the family and friends of the deceased young man. Only an impartial enquiry will put to rest all the speculations by bringing the truth to fore," Abdullah said after meeting Singh.
Expressing concern over the incident that took place in the heavily guarded residence, resulting into the loss of the life, Abdullah, Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said he told the home minister that the concern of the family of the deceased cannot be overlooked and they needed to be apprised about the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of the young man.
He said Singh shared his concerns and assured him that all aspects of the case would be inquired into and appropriate action taken on the findings.
In a security breach, the man forcibly drove into the residence of Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah on Saturday last and vandalised the house before being shot dead by the CRPF personnel guarding the premises, police had said.
The incident happened at Bhatindi in the outskirts of the Jammu city when the intruder, identified as Syeed Murfad Shah, who would have turned 26 next month, allegedly rammed his XUV car into the front gate of the former chief ministers' house and continued to drive recklessly and reached the inner garden, according to police.