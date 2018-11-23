Abdullah family looted public money, filled own coffers: Ansari

‘How a teacher Sheikh’s family made thousands of crores’
‘How a teacher Sheikh’s family made thousands of crores’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 23:
Senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Imran Raza Ansari Friday lashed out at Sheikh Abdullah and his family accusing them of “looting” public money to fill their own coffers.
Addressing a news conference, Ansari sought to explain how politicians mint money after coming to power and questioned the source of multiple houses Abdullah family owns across the world.
“Who was Sheikh Abdullah? A teacher from Soura. What did Omar Abdullah inherit from his grandfather?” Ansari said. “Today Abdullah family owns a house in London, a house in south France, a house in New Delhi, and a house in Gurgaon besides the houses at Gupkar road. Omar and Farooq Abdullah have two to three luxuries cars worth crores of rupees and wear clothes worth lakhs. In Delhi they are referred to as ‘Sheikhs of Kashmir’ and they own property worth thousands of crores. Where did all that money come from? It is the proverbial rags to riches story.”
Ansari, who was a PDP minister and on Thursday announced joining BJP’s ally Peoples Conference (PC) of Sajad Gani Lone, said how after joining politics, Abdullah family managed to possess such wealth.
Referring to the accusation against him of looting banks, he said, “As a businessman I have kept my property as a mortgage against the bank loan.”
Ansari said he belongs to that community where his followers gift him anything from Rs 10 to Rs 10 lakh.
“So, if I have the money, it is the people who have given it to me but wherefrom did Abdullah family get all this money,” he said. “They have looted the public money.”