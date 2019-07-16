Abdul Samad Inqilabi booked under PSA

July 16, 2019 | Agencies

Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Abdul Samad Inqilabi has again been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) even as he remained lodged in a jail in Jammu.



Meanwhile, a local court has directed jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Inqilabi, who is allegedly suffering from multiple ailments.



A spokesperson for Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi said Inqilabi has been booked third time under PSA since he was arrested from south Kashmir district of Pulwama in December 2018.