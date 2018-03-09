Abdul Haq announces Rs 3 cr for District Court Complex Kupwara

AgenciesSrinagar
Minister for Rural Development Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice Abdu Haq Khan on Friday said the government is committed to strengthen the judiciary in the state and that all possible assistance will be provided for strengthening the judicial system in the state.
The Minister said this while interacting with the judges, lawyers and the general public at District Court complex. District Sessions judge Mohammad Ibrahim Wani, Sub judge Prem Sagar, Munsif Abdul Qayoom Mir, Public Prosecutor Abdul Qayoom, President Bar Association Ghulam Mohammad Shah Senior and junior lawyers of the district and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.
He said the Government is committed to facilitate speedy delivery of justice and steps are being taken to strengthen the judiciary for timely deliverance of justice. He said the state will ensure infrastructure development, better facilities to judicial officers and modernization of the judicial system besides fine tuning the investigation mechanism to ensure a string judicial system so that justice is delivered to the common masses. He said in this regard more courts have been established and steps are being taken to increase the posts of judges to reduce the pendency of cases.
On the occasion minister announced a grant of Rs 3 crore for the construction of a new complex at District court complex Kupwara.
Responding to the grievances put forward by the judicial staff and lawyers, the minister announced the initial grant of Rs 3 crore to construct infrastructure for the new court rooms and also assured every possible support to develop more infrastructure for the convenience of the judges, lawyers and the general public.
The Minister also inspected the ongoing work on Lawyers chamber and directed the officials expedite work so that it can dedicated to the lawyers as soon as possible. The Lawyers chambers are being constructed at the cost of Rs 1.8 crore.
The members of Bar Association Kupwara called on the Minister and apprised him with their grievances. The Minister assured them that their grievances would be redressed at the earliest. (GNS)
