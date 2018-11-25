Abductors kill ex-SPO

Javid SofiShopian, Nov 24 :
A former Special Police Officer (SPO), Basharat Ahmad Wagay of Rebon village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district was shot dead by his abductors on Friday night
Basharat Ahmad Wagay son of Ghulam Ahmad Wagay along with two other civilians, Zahid Ahmad Wagay and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay was abducted by suspected militants on Friday afternoon.
Zahid and Reyaz were set free by their abductors last evening but Basharat was not released.
His bullet ridden body was recovered from Nikloora village of Pulwama district on Friday night.
Police handed over Basharat’s body to heirs after completing medical and legal formalities.
Police said they have registered a case and started investigation.
Meanwhile, a confessional video of Basharat released by militants has gone viral on social media.
In the video, he purportedly confesses to have tipped army about location of militant and getting him killed in lure of promotion.
However, his family members rejected the confessional video.
"He was severely tortured by abductors and made to confess," one of his relative said.
It was the third civilian killing after abduction by militants in Shopian in last two weeks.
Earlier, a youth Huzaif Ashraf Kutay of Manzgam village of Shopian was abducted from Saidipora, Shopian and his decapitated body was found from Shopian outskirts.
A class 11 student Nadeem Manzoor was abducted from Safanagri village and was later shot dead by militants in Nikloora village of Pulwama.
Six other civilians, who were also abducted, were set free by the abductors.