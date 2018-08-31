About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Abduction of relatives of policemen worrisome: Omar Abdullah

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Friday termed the abduction of 11 kin of Jammu Kashmir r policemen as "worrisome".
 
 
Omar tweeted: "11 abductions! This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley.
 
"What's worse is the selective outrage -- people/leaders who are so vocal about alleged security force excesses are silent about these abductions."
 
He wrote, "I don’t condone any families being harassed but how about a word of condemnation for the harassment and worse still the kidnapping of families of Jammu Kashmir police personnel."
