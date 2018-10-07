About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Abducted Sopore man’s throat-slit body found

Published at October 07, 2018 12:23 AM


Noor ul Haq

Sopore, Oct 06:

 The throat-slit body of a man, who was abducted by unknown gunmen from Unisoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district three days back, was recovered from Chak Harwan area of Handwara on Saturday .
Reports said throat-slit body of Tawseef Ahmad Ganie, 30, son of Mohammad Afzal Ganie was recovered from the orchards of Chak Harwan by locals in the morning.
Ganie was abducted by unknown gunmen from his shop on Wednesday afternoon at Unisoo, some 15 kilometers away from main town Sopore.
Ganie, a resident of Tujjar village, was running a meat shop at Unisoo, Sopore.
SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that initial reports suggest that militants are behind the killing of the civilian.
“Masked militants abducted the civilian at Unisoo three days back. Police recovered his throat slit body this morning,” he said.
The deceased is survived by two brothers, sisters and elderly parents.
Ganie’s body was buried in a local graveyard amid sobs and tears.
This is second such incident when a civilian was killed after being abducted by unknown gunmen.
Earlier, a 45 year old labourer Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was abducted by unknown gunmen from his home at Harwan area. His bullet ridden body was recovered in an orchard of Latishat Sopore.

