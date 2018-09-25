Abducted Sopore man’s body recovered

Noor ul HaqSopore, Sep 24:
The bullet-ridden body of a 45-year-old man, who was abducted by suspected militants in Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district few days ago, was recovered from an orchard Monday morning.
Locals found the body of Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir, lying in a fruit orchard of Latishat village of Sopore, some 3 km from his ancestral village Harwan.
According to Police, militants abducted Mushtaq from his home Saturday night.
A Police official told Rising Kashmir that locals recovered the body of Mushtaq Monday morning.
“There were some bullet wounds on the body. The body was sent for autopsy and a case has been registered. We are investigating the matter,” Police said.
Block Medical Officer Sopore, Dr. Sami said the body bore multiple bullet wounds.
“There were few cuts on his head mostly by some blunt object and bullet wounds on legs and hip. Profuse blood loss from ears and nose probably led to his death,” Dr. Sami said.
A pall of gloom descended the entire area when the body of Mushtaq reached his ancestral village.
Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers of the slain labourer amid sobs and tears.
Police on Saturday said a masked gunman entered the house of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir in Harwan area of Sopore at around 8:30 pm and kidnapped him.
Habla Begum, the handicapped wife of the slain labourer said that a masked gunman with his face covered and donning a cap, entered the house at around 8:30 pm and asked Mushtaq to accompany him.
“I told the gunman to leave my husband as he was innocent. The gunman promised that he would leave Mushtaq after 10 minutes but we received his body. Mushtaq looked at me one last time and bid adieu. That last goodbye is haunting me. I want to ask the people who killed him what his sin was,” she said.
Last month, in an unverified viral video of an alleged Police informer, probably shot by militants and shared on social networking media, one Nawaz Ahmad Khan, who claimed to be a resident of Harwan village spelled the names of alleged informers, who work for Police and Army in the area.
One of the names given by Nawaz was of the slain Mushtaq Ahmad Mir.
The 45-year-old Mushtaq was a labourer by profession and used to help his wife with her cutting and tailoring shop.
Slain Mushtaq is survived by wife and two sons.
YEAR’S THIRD KILLING IN HARWAN
A top Police source said this was the third civilian killing in Harwan area of Sopore by militants.
In January 2018, Arif Maqbool Sofi, 25, a medical representative by profession and son of former Jammu Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) member Mohammad Maqbool Sofi of Unisoo Sopore was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Harwan area of Sopore.
Arif was residing at his maternal uncle’s house.
Slain Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was the maternal uncle of Arif, who was also killed in the same locality.
In May, 2018 unidentified gunmen also killed a Tata Sumo vehicle driver Muhammad Ashraf Mir of Harwan.