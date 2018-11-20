About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Abducted Shopian youth shot in leg, released

Published at November 20, 2018


Javid Sofi

Shopian

A youth who was abducted by suspected militants from a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district has received injuries in leg and later released on Tuesday.   

Parvaiz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani was abducted from Batmuran village Monday evening.

However, source said Ahmad was released this morning but he has been shot in his leg.

He was among eight persons abducted by militants from Shopian villages during past one week. Two were killed, while six including Ahmad were released.

