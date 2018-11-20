Abducted Shopian youth shot in leg, released

Javid SofiShopian
A youth who was abducted by suspected militants from a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district has received injuries in leg and later released on Tuesday.
Parvaiz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani was abducted from Batmuran village Monday evening.
However, source said Ahmad was released this morning but he has been shot in his leg.
He was among eight persons abducted by militants from Shopian villages during past one week. Two were killed, while six including Ahmad were released.