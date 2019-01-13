About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Abducted minor girl rescued in Kishtwar

Published at January 13, 2019 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)324views


Jammu:

A minor girl, allegedly abducted by a youth, was rescued Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said.
The accused, Imtiyaz Ahmad of Patimhal-Palmer, was arrested, a police spokesman said.
He said on December 15, a man lodged a complaint with police stating that his minor daughter was abducted by the youth. "A case was registered on the basis of the complaint and a special investigation team was constituted to rescue the girl," the spokesman said.
The team led by Kishtwar Station House Officer Farooq Khateeb conducted series of raids in Palmer, Dedpath, Kishtwar town and adjoining areas and finally managed to rescue the minor girl. Further investigation was on, the spokesman said.




Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top