Abducted labourer found dead in Sopore

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
The dead body of 45-year-old man who was abducted by suspected militants in Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on late Saturday night has been recovered from Latishat orchards Monday morning.
Reports said that body of Mushtaq Ahmed Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir a labourer by profession was recovered by locals from orchards of Latishat village, some 4 kilometres away from his ancestral village Harwan.
Mushtaq according to police was abducted by suspected masked militants from his home on Saturday night at Harwan Sopore.
A police official told this reporter that the dead body was recovered on Monday morning by locals.
“There were few bullet wounds on the body. The body has been sent for autopsy. Further details will be shared after proper medico-legal formalities,” the police official added.