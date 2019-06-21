Abducted couple injured after being shot at by gunmen in south Kashmir

June 21, 2019 | Agencies

The husband-wife duo who were abducted by unknown gunmen last evening were injured after shot at in Arwani village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Friday.



Reports reaching a local news agency said that the unknown gunmen abducted Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat Begum last evening in Bijbehara.



Today afternoon Nusrat suffered injuries in her left leg after she was fired upon by the gunmen at Arwani area near graveyard, Mudasir was alfo fired upon near Frisal side and sustained bullet wound in his leg, they said.



A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that both were hospitalized and their condition is stated to be stable.



The officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.

(GNS)