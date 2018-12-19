Abducted Bomai man’s family appeal for his release

Noor ul HaqSopore Dec 18:
The family of a labourer who was abducted by unknown gunmen from Bomai area of Sopore last week made a passionate appeal to the captors on Tuesday for his release.
32 years old Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, a labourer was abducted by unknown gunmen on December 15, half a kilometre away from his home in Bomai village of Sopore.
In a video appeal that surfaced on social media, the abducted Tariq’s wailing wife, Shameema Begum pleaded her husband's captors for his immediate release.
“My husband is innocent. He has no links with any group or agency. If my husband is on the wrong path, show him the straight path but kindly release him. I appeal the captors whoever they are, please forgive my husband for the sake of Allah, for the sake of my two little kids,” Shameema said in the video hands folded, appealing the gunmen to have mercy on her poor family and kids.
Shameema is living in a two room mud house with her two kids- 9 years old Ubaid Ahmad Ganaie and 7 year old Tabish.
“My husband used to work as a labourer. He remained ill for a very long time. Then I worked hard and earned him a horse cart. Now we were living a hard earned but happy life. If you (captors) have killed him, hand over his body, if he is alive, then please release him for the sake of kids,” Shameema added.
She said that on the fateful day, her husband left for work at around 9 a.m and at around 11 a.m, she heard about his abduction.
Locals said that few masked men abducted Tariq from Bomai near BSNL office and fled away in a car, which was parked away from the market.
“I request you to kindly set him free, please take me away and kill me. My son is innocent. If he has any allegations or he has done anything wrong, please release him for the sake of God,” Tariq’s mother’s Sara Begum too made an emotional plea.
“We don't have any idea why he was abducted and who is behind all this. All we know is that he isn't involved in any adverse activity. We appeal police, army and other agencies that if Tariq is in your custody, forgive him and release him. He is innocent. We are a poor family,” Tariq’s brother Azad Ahmad said.
Tariq lives with his wife and two kids, separately from old age parents and two brothers.
Sopore police said that a case has been lodged in this matter and investigation taken up.
A police officer from Sopore said that searches are going on in the area to nab the culprits behind the abduction of a civilian.