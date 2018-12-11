About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

December 11, 2018


Abbas Wani quits PDP

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 10:

 Former PDP MLA from Tangmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani Monday resigned from the party.
Wani is the 4th former PDP MLA to quit the party since dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 21.
“I have tendered my resignation from the basic membership of the party and sent the resignation letter to PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti,” Abbas told KNS.
Earlier former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu,Imran Reza Ansari and Abid Ansari had resigned from the party.
After the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in June this year, Abbas was part of the PDP rebel camp led by Imran Ansari.
Wani is likely to join the BJP ally Sajad Gani Lone’s People's Conference.

 

