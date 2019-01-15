Abandoned newborn girl found dead near LD Hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 14:
In yet another shocking case of child abandonment, a newborn baby girl was found dead in a cardboard box here at Children Park near Lal Ded Maternity hospital on Monday.
The body (of female baby) according to police was found at the Children Park after they received information about the child abandonment.
Station House Officer (SHO) Rajbagh, Ayaz Rasool told Rising Kashmir that the newborn was already dead and was in a box without clothes by the time police reached the spot.
“We received a call from the Police Control Room in the morning. The baby was already dead by the time we reached the spot. The newborn child might have been left at the spot on Sunday evening,” he said.
The SHO said they have registered an FIR No. 9/2019 in this regard and started investigation adding they will fulfill legal formalities of the dead child.
The shocking incident has triggered anger on social media in Kashmir with activists demanding strict action against the culprits involved in child abandonment cases.
Journalist and former Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women (SCW) Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor wrote on social networking site Facebook that she can give hundreds of such stories based on facts “but because we are only worried about politics, we hardly care about other issues.”
“Who is such callous and ruthless to leave the baby in garbage or bury a newborn baby? she asked. “Why are we ignoring our society that is turning into big garbage where domestic violence, extramarital affairs, burying babies or trading of daughters is becoming a norm,” she said.
Netizens said such gruesome incidents of female infanticide and feticide frequently happening around “is evident that we have become a morally bankrupt and bestial society.”
This is second child abandonment case since December 31 last year when a man from Shopian was arrested after he was found trying to bury a newborn baby in Malkhah area of Nowhatta.
