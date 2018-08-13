Aasiya, her aides’ incarceration sheer political vendetta: Hurriyat (M)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 12:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) Sunday condemned the continuous incarceration of Dukhtaran-e-Milat(DeM) chief Aasiya Andrabi and her two aides, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being arrested and booked under “frivolous” case by the NIA.
Hurriyat (M) in its statement said DeM chief is already suffering from multiple ailments and has been now kept in a solitary confinement, which is nothing but a sheer political vendetta.
Statement said that as per the family members of the trio, they are being denied basic medical aid and their health has deteriorated leaving their families in a worry, besides the food, which is already stale, is being served in polythene packets in times of scorching heat.
Statement said that instead of producing the trio before court, their judicial remand was extended which is against the principles of justice and that “they were framed under fictitious cases, just to prolong their detention”.
Statement said: “Before DeM chief, dozens of Hurriyat leaders were booked under frivolous cases by the NIA and ED who continue to remain lodged in the infamous Tihar jail of New Delhi where they have been lodged along with the dreaded criminals that poses a big risk to their lives.”
Those languishing in Tihar jail include Shabir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Fantosh, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajudin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid Yousuf, and businessman Zahoor Watali are deprived of all the basic facilities guaranteed by the jail manual and that their condition is worsening with every passing day, statement said.
Statement said that similar treatment is being meted out to all the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in other jails that include Kahtua, Udhampur, Kotbalwal, where they are left to beg for medicines, let alone proper food and other items.
Hurriyat (M) made an appeal to the world community including Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and ICRC “to conduct a thorough visit to all Indian jails and also jails of J&K to get the firsthand account of the condition of Kashmiri prisoners and to build pressure on Government of India to release all the political prisoners without any pre-condition”.