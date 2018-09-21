Aashura: The last night

Asiya Rizvirizviasiya26@yahoo.com
It was not long before the Umayyad Army blocked the march of Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers. Imam there asked the name of the location:
“What is this place called”, he questioned.
“This is the land of TAF”, they replied.
“Is there any other name by which it is known”, he asked again.
“It is the land of Karbala”, they responded.
It was Thursday, the 2nd of Muharram, 61 AH, Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions dismounted and camped there.
Imam erected his tent and sat preparing, while Hazrate Zainab (SA) – Imam’s sister and the “Standard Bearer” would afterwards carry His revolutionary message was listening to her Imam sadly and attentive.
Ubaidullah, meanwhile, rushed the reinforcements to the area. One of the men he ordered against Imam Hussain (AS) was Bin Sa’ad.
He decided to carry out the task and advance to Naynawah as Chief of the Army of 4000 soldiers. Bin Sa’ad surrounded the camp of Imam and they began negotiations with several rounds of meetings.
As a result, he wrote Ubaidullah Bin Ziyad suggesting lifting the siege of the camp, thus halting the impending shedding of the blood.
The suggestions, in fact, were discussed between Ubaidullah and Imam and both of them accepted.
Even Ubaidullah, at first appreciated the idea, and wanted to put it into effect. But then Al Shim’r Bin Thil Jawshan – one of the blood enemies of Imam warned him of the consequences.
Thus, there are many historically important events that initiated with a marginal attitude. The suggestion of Al Shim’r falls into this category. It led to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), created a series of afflictions for the Ummah and ended in the collapse of the Umayyad State.
Ubaidullah accepted the suggestion of Al Shim’r and handed him a threatening letter to be delivered to Umar Bin Sa’ad.
On the 7th of Muharram, Bid Sa’ad moved his forces alongside the River Tigris to block Imam’s path to the water, so to make them die of thirst, so as to make them to surrender.
For Bin Sa’ad that was not enough. On 9th of Muharram, he began to organize his army and to draw slowly near Imam and his followers.
The soldiers began to brandish their swords and spears. What choice did Imam had except to go on war against oppression?
Yazid, who usurped the Caliphate unjustly, was exactly the type of ruler the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) referred to!
It was not to rethink his decision concerning the ‘Military choice’ that Imam Hussain (AS) asked Bin Sa’ad to grant him extra time. The path was crystal clear in his mind, but Imam eagerly wanted to stay up that night in prayers and supplications.
He desired that it be “Last Night” – during which he could talk to his household, companions and the loved ones. He knew what lay ahead!
The situation was extremely dismal. The Umayyad army was surrounding the Imam’s camp, while women and children were frightened as to what would happen next. Imam was checking His defences and worrying about how to keep the women and children out of harm.
Shortly before the sunset, Imam addressed His household and the Companions and told that the regime wanted no one except Him.
Thus, anyone, of them was free to withdraw during ‘darkness of the night’, in order to escape death. No one would leave him. They unanimously declared their readiness to fight and lay their readiness for the sake of Prophet’s Islam.
“Darkness fell!
The household of Imam Hussein (AS) and their supporter did not close their eyes. Some of them were praying, invocating Allah for His mercy, and reciting Holy Quran. Others were preparing wills and saying last words to their families. Voices were like the buzz of the bees. They were preparing themselves to meet their Lord.
That night they were the guests on the land of Karbala. History waited the event that would take place on the next morning. “The swords and spears were pens that would ‘inscribe’ the most glorious chapter in the continuous drama being written by Man...”
During that night Imam Hussein (AS) bid the farewell to his household and the loved ones. He paid visits to Al Sajjad (AS), Hazrate Zainab (SA), Sukaina, Layla, Al Rabab, and Al Baqir. He made his last will. They were alone. Alone in the far away land!
Thus, he roused his hands in prayer with tears in the eyes:
“...O Allah, it is You in whom I Trust amid all grief. You are my hope amid all violence. You are my refuge and provision in everything that happens to me. How many grievances that weaken the heart, leaving me with no means to handle them, during which the friend deserts me and the enemy, rejoice in it? I lay before you and complain of it to You, because of my desire in You, and only in You! You relieve me of it from me. You are the Master of all Grace, the Possessor of all the Goodness and the ultimately resort of All the Desires...”
Thus was, Shabi Aashura – the Last Night!