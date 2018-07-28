Aash starts Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari scholarship for orphan students

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Kashmir based Non-Government Organization (NGO) 'Aash – The Hope of Kashmir' has started Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari Educational Scholarship for orphan students of Kashmir Valley.
The students will be offered free education, food and other related scholarship. From books to uniform all will be sponsored by the Organization,” Chairperson of Aash, Qurat-ul-Ain Masoodi, told Rising Kashmir.
Qurat said when she started Aash in 2011, Rising Kashmir was the first organization who sponsored that event. “Shujaat Sahab was my mentor who motivated and encouraged me,” she said.
She said the organization named scholarship on the name of Rising Kashmir’s founding Editor Syed Shujaat Bukhari. Qurat said at present there are around 30 students enrolled under scholarship and are pursuing their studies at Khansahib Budgam.
Aash was launched in 2011 by an Engineer turned Activist, Qurat Masoodi. The organization is working for the social rehabilitation and mental well being of orphans based in Kashmir, especially those linked to armed conflict.
She said Aash intends to ameliorate the living standards of children in orphanages and create a culture of belongingness.
“Since its launch, Qurat said Aash initiated a comprehensive campaign to address the issues faced by Orphans. It included policy advocacy and consensus building various meets and events with Government, Civil society, Orphanage management.
Chairperson said Aash started a series of mental awareness workshops in various Orphanages. “The endeavor been to build capacity of Orphanage staff and assess the mental setup and social orientation of Orphans through some interactive and interesting mediums. It includes drawing sketches, doing paintings, writing competitions, etc in which children were asked to jot down their ideas on different issues”, she said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com