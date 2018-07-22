Aash provides marriage assistance to orphan girls

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 21:
Orphans at Khansahib, Budgam found a refuge under an NGO called Aash.
Two of the orphan brides will wed this month and Aash provided them clothing and cash on Saturday in a simple event.
During the events, various other orphans, cancer patients were also assisted financially.
Aash Chairperson Qurat ul Ain said they have chosen a backward area because who needed more help and support.
She said the orphans approached them many a times so they started to work for their welfare.
“Someone has to come forward to help these needy people who are living in these far-flung areas and Aash is trying its best to reach them,” she said.
Locals have also expressed their happiness over the event.
Gulzar Ahmad, a local said that they live in a far-flung area where people are neglected by the government.
“We approached Aash for our needs because they were the only ray of hope. They never disappoint us as they always try to help us in every possible way,” Gulzar said.
One of the brides while talking to Rising Kashmir said, “We were in dire need of financial help and we would like to thank Aash for their help. It doesn't matter how much amount they contributed but their assistance is worth appreciable."
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com