Aaliya appointed head of KU’s MERC deptt

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Associate Professor Aaliya Ahmed was Monday appointed head of the Media Education Research Centre (MERC).

Assistant Registrar Administration, the University of Kashmir (KU) issued the order in this regard.

“Aaliya Ahmed will work as MERC head for three years or till the appointment or promotion of a professor is made in the centre whichever is earlier,” the order reads.

With 25 years of experience in the domain of teaching at KU, Aaliya has the distinction of being a Marie Curie Fellow.

She has taught various courses including Media Ethics and Laws, Radio Broadcasting and Advertising.

Aaliya also guided students at M. Phil. and Ph.D. level.

She also developed and implemented new methods of teaching to reflect changes in research design, prepared and developed courses and teaching materials, carried out administrative tasks related to the department like student admissions, induction programmes and involvement in committees and boards.

Aaliya is also working on a major UGC-funded project on ‘Health Communication’.

She has written extensively on New Media and Development, Advertising, Gender, Technology and other areas of media studies.