AAJM condemns Jama Masjid incident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 29:
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJM) has strongly condemned the incident that took place in Jama Masjid on Friday late in the afternoon after the namazis had left.
A statement issued by the Media Centre of the Anjuman said a group of masked boys entered the mosque and rushed to the pulpit; one among them stood atop the pulpit with his shoes on, screaming slogans and creating a ruckus.
“In the meantime his associates videotaped it and the video has been put on social media. This clearly indicates that this incident was deliberate and planned. It has naturally led to shock, outrage and deep resentment among people and deeply hurt their sentiments associated with the mosque,” the statement said.
Condemning the incident the statement said, “The attempt to desecrate Jama Masjid by this lumpen group of hooligans whose identity is not known as yet as they hide it behind masks, nor the identity of those is known on whose behest they are indulging in these shameful acts, is strongly condemnable.”
The statement said that this act shows their utter disregard for the Islamic institutions, values, and Islamic teachings. “Such elements not only malign the name of Islam but also abuse it.”
Taking strong note of this incident the Anjuman has warned, “those elements or agencies behind this incident” that people and Auqaf will not tolerate or allow anyone to violate the sanctity of the mosque and the pulpit at any cost.