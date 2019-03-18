Aainball Federation selects JK’s Qasim as India team captain

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aainball Federation has selected the squad for their participation in Aainball World Cup2019 to be held in Morroco from 25 March 2019.

The list includes 12 players, managers and a coach.

Parvinder Pal Singhs of Jammu and Kashmir will be the captain of the team Qasim Sharief and Hassan Farooqi of Punjab, Ranjan Kumar of Bihar, Rahul Dangi of Madhya Pradesh, Naba Jyoti Vaishya of Assam, Dipankar Kalita of Assam, Vishal Sadwal of Haryana, Ankur Jyoti Kalita of Assam, Niyas Puthiyottil of Kerala, Afaq Najam Khan of Jammu and Kashmir, Sreerag Thottathil of Kerala, Syed Aleem Andrabi of Jammu and Kashmir and coach Vikram of Haryana will form the contingent.