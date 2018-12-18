AAI stops Kashmiri announcements, passengers aghast

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 17:
The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has stopped making important announcements in Kashmiri language at Srinagar airport.
AAI had recently announced that the Kashmiri language would be used in their daily announcement at the airport, the move was also welcomed by locals.
As per the frequent flyers, the announcements in Kashmiri language have been stopped for unknown reasons.
They complained that announcements are made in Urdu and English languages only and Kashmiri language was not used.
This move has fumed many flyers, who blamed AAI for the step-motherly approach towards the Kashmiri language.
"Many travellers don't understand Urdu and English language. Why authorities have stopped making announcements in the Kashmiri language," said one of the passengers.
Another passenger, Soliha from Srinagar said that there are many passengers who ask others about the flight because they don't understand other languages."Even sometimes some feel irritated, when others ask them for help."
Despite understanding Urdu and English, Soliha said announcements in Kashmiri language should be priority.
Many experts said the cultural identity in Kashmir must be kept alive.
They said the language plays an important role in protecting the culture of any region.
They said Srinagar Airport Authority should continue announcements in local language also
Shakeel Qalander, a civil society member said withdrawing Kashmiri language is sheer ignorance of the Airport Authority of India at New Delhi.
"They feel people should know Hindi and English rather than making the announcements in local languages," he said.
Qalander said authorities are linking the languages to the identities. "Like Urdu is connected to Muslims, likewise Kashmir language is linked to Kashmir Muslims identity. Whenever and wherever they feel like something is linked to the Muslims, they terminate it."
He said the authorities have left no stone unturned to hurt the sentiments of the majority of Kashmiri Muslims.
“The government of India has been ignorant of the regional factors. Otherwise, there should be no reason to stop the announcements in the Kashmiri language," he added.
He said the announcements in regional language at the airport would have been very useful.
Director Airports, Srinagar Akash Deep Mathur said announcements are made in the Kashmiri language at the airport
"We do make announcements in the Kashmiri language."
MHRD had also removed the Kashmiri language from its online Basha Sangam language promoting portal.
The language spoken by the majority of the Muslims was removed when few Pandits had objected on the two words spoken by the majority of Kashmiri Muslims.