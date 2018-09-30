AAI launches ferry service at Srinagar Airport

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
Taking cognizance of the inconvenience faced by air travellers at Srinagar International Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has on the instructions of Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar, started ferry service from the Drop Gate to the Terminal Building.
According to Akash Deep, Director, Srinagar International Airport, the ferry service, mostly comprising Innova cars, will shuttle between the Drop Gate and the Terminal Building every 10 minutes to quickly transport the air travellers, who don’t have their own transportation facility, to Terminal Building. He said each such passenger will be charged Rs 20 alongwith luggage by the ferry service for transportation.
Akash said it will also help air travellers to catch their flights in time who sometimes get stuck up in traffic snarls outside the Drop Gate resulting in a distressing situation. “We have roped in the taxi operators of the Airport Stand for the purpose and they have already started the service,” he said.
The Director Airport has urged the air travellers to make best possible use of the facility to ensure its sustainability.
Advisor Kumar has hailed the AAI authorities to launching the ferry service, which he said would be of immense use for the air travellers.
Pertinently, Advisor Kumar, while taking note of the inconvenience the air travellers, mostly tourists, were facing while traversing around 1.5 Km distance from the Drop Gate to the Terminal Building, had taken up the matter with AAI authorities asking them to arrange some suitable transportation facility for such passengers.