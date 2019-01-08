About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

AAI bans single-use plastic items at 129 airports across country

Published at January 08, 2019


RK Web News

Srinagar

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has imposed a ban on single-use plastic items at its 129 airports across the country.

In a statement, the AAI said various steps have been taken to eliminate single-use plastic items at passenger terminals and city side. It said these steps include banning of single-use plastic items like straws, plastic cutlery, plastic plates etc.

The AAI said, on the basis of a third-party assessment carried out by Quality Council of India (QCI), 16 of its airports have been declared as Single-Use Plastic Free.

The QCI will complete its assessment of total 34 airports, which are managed by the AAI, by 31 of this month.

Single-use plastic items are used only once and then thrown in the trash.

